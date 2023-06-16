More and more exotic fish species in the River Maas

INBO has been working using electrofishing technics for several years now. "We create a mild electric shock in the water, which stuns the fish and they almost automatically end up in our net," INBO’s Hugo Verreycken told VRT News. "95% percent of the fish do not suffer any permanent ill-effect from this. The fish currently have less oxygen in the water due to the heat and become stressed more quickly, so occasionally they do not survive."

Using the electrofishing method the researchers are able catch fish of up to 60cm in length. This year for the first they are taking a different approach. "We place traps at night and the larger fish get entangled in them. This is a net with a big opening, but as the fish swim further into the net, the opening gets smaller and smaller and they can't get out."

This has ensured that unlike in recent years the researchers have caught sever “whoppers”.

"We placed traps at 4 points deeper in the water and we caught a 1.6-metre catfish and one that was 1.5 meters. We also caught several eels there."

However, the number of catfish and eels caught was negligible compared it with the number of exotic fish that were caught.