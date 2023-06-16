Police expect disruption to traffic during Dutch Royals’ state visit

In a statement released on Friday morning Brussels police says that "On Tuesday 20 June in particular expect distribution in the area around the Warande Park, the Paleizenplein and the Congresplein. We are asking motorists to avoid the area between 11am and 1pm. Try as much as possible to use public transport or to cycle, especially during this period. We call on everyone that can to work from home”.

There will also be some timetable changes on services operated by the Brussels public transport company MIVB. Passengers are advised to check the MIVB’s website or its app before setting off on their journey.

The police warn motorists not to park in the area "Parking is forbidden in the whole area from early on Tuesday morning. Vehicles that are parked there will be towed away.”

The police add that they will do all they can to keep disruption to a minimum.