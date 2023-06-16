Shots fired as truck carrying drugs comes under attack
The driver of a lorry that was carrying a large quantity of drugs opened fire when an attempt was made to hijack his vehicle. The shooting took place on Friday morning on the N41, a busy trunk road, between Sint-Niklass and Dendemonde in East Flanders. Those that attacked the lorry that is believed to have been carrying as much as several hundred kilos of drugs fled on foot.
The incident happened on Friday morning in the village of Elversele. The driver shot at those that were attempting to hijack his vehicle. They fled on food. The police arrived at the scene and search several buildings, including commercial premises, as well as rubbish bin and a ditch in an effort to gather evidence. A shoe, possibly from one of the attackers, was found in the ditch.
A ladder truck was used to check if anything that could be useful as evidence had been thrown onto the roofs of nearby buildings.
A large quantity of narcotics was found in one of the containers inside the trailer of the lorry. The drugs are believed to be several hundred kilos of cocaine.