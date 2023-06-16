Spyware found on magistrates’ and police officers’ mobile phones

The Federal Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne confirms that traces of spyware have been found. "The Judicial Authorities are investigating whether the attempt to obtain information was successful and who could be behind it. We shouldn’t be naive. Sensitive investigation are being conducted here by excellent magistrates that dare to take action. Moreover, Brussels is also the espionage capital of the world”.

Mr Van Quickenborne condemns the espionage in the strongest terms, but stresses that it is “quite exceptional” that magistrates and police offices fall foul of spyware. The type of spyware used and who installed it is still unclear. One theory put forward by RTBF is that there is a link to Qatargate, the corruption scandal in the European Parliament involving Qatar and Morocco.

Belgium is currently working on a new secure communication network for police officers and magistrates to protect them from possible espionage using spyware. Mr Van Quickenborne says that the 30-million-euro project should be up and running by the end of the year.