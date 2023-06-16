Tighter checks and stiffer sanctions for energy experts that award erroneous EPCs

Since 1 January anyone that buys a domestic property that has an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) score of E or F is obliged to carry out renovation work on the property so that within 5 years it will meet the criteria for an EPC score of D. By 2050 all homes in our region must have an EPC score of A.

This obligation to renovate is being felt on the real estate market. The price of houses with EPC scores of E and F is rising less quickly and these properties are taking longer to sell. Landlords that let properties with EPC scores of E or F are not allowed to put up the rent they charge their tenants to match inflation. Those that let out properties with an EPC score of D are only allowed to increase the rent each year by half the rate of inflation.