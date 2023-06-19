Ans Persoons to replace Pascal Smet as Brussels Secretary of State

44-year-old Ms Persoons is currently an Alderman with responsibility for town planning in the City of Brussels' municipal cabinet.

Her appointment as the new regional Secretary of State with responsibility for planning, European and international relations, foreign trade, urgent medical assistance and tackling fires comes as no surprise. She has experience as an Alderman in one of the policy areas that she will now be responsible for at a regional level.

Speaking about his successor, Pascal Smet said that Ms persoons is an good choice “She has tonnes of experience as an Alderman, she is at home in Brussels youth work and cultural sectors and knows the issues with regard to planning. My political legacy is in good hands”.