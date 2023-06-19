Brussels Secretary of State resigns after row over visit by Iranian Mayor
The Brussels Secretary of State responsible for international relations Pascal Smet (Flemish socialist) announced his resignation from the regional government on Sunday. Mr Smet made the announcement at a press conference on Sunday afternoon. The Flemish socialist politician, who has had a ministerial career spanning two decades, decided to quit amid controversy surrounding the presence of the ultra-conservative Mayor of Tehran at the Brussels Urban Summit. Emails revealed that the regional authorities had picked up the bill for the Iranian delegations’ hotel.
Mr Smet had asked to see emails from his department concerning the Iranians’ visit. In one email it was stated that the Brussels-Capital Region would pay the Iranian delegation’s hotel bill, as was the case for the other delegations that attended the Brussels Urban Summit.
Speaking at Sunday afternoon’s press conference Mr Smet said that although he had done nothing wrong himself, it was someone that worked for him that had authorised the payment of the Iranians’ hotel bill, he wished to take the responsibility for what had happened and was resigning. He added that he had not known that the decision to pay the Iranians’ hotel expenses had been taken and as soon he found out he told his department that this was not desirable.
“Even though I didn’t know about it, it is something that happend on my watch. I should have been able to report this to the Brussels Parliament on Friday but apparently this mail was overlooked”. Mr Smet promised to provide the Brussels Regional Parliament with all the emails relating to the Iranians’ visit.
Mr Smet also expressed regret that the impression has been created that the Irainian regime is welcome here. The now former Secretary of State added that his resignation was his own decision and did not come at the behest of the Flemish socialist party leader. The organisers of the Brussels Urban Summit have said that they will reimburse the Brussels-Capital Region for amount it spend on the Iranian delegation’s hotel expenses.
Foreign Minister under fire
As the Minister with ultimate political responsibility with the provision of visas to foreign guests at events such as the Brussels Urban Summit pressure is also mounting on the Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib (Francophone liberal).
Last week in the Federal Parliament Ms Labib claimed that Mr Smet had applied pressure to ensure that the Iranians were given visas. This was firmly denied by Mr Smet in the Brussels Regional Parliament on Friday.
During Sunday’s press conference Mr Smet said that Ms Labib had “thrown him under a bus”. Meanwhile, opposition parties are calling for the Foreign Minister’s resignation.