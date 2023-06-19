Brussels Secretary of State resigns after row over visit by Iranian Mayor

Mr Smet had asked to see emails from his department concerning the Iranians’ visit. In one email it was stated that the Brussels-Capital Region would pay the Iranian delegation’s hotel bill, as was the case for the other delegations that attended the Brussels Urban Summit.

Speaking at Sunday afternoon’s press conference Mr Smet said that although he had done nothing wrong himself, it was someone that worked for him that had authorised the payment of the Iranians’ hotel bill, he wished to take the responsibility for what had happened and was resigning. He added that he had not known that the decision to pay the Iranians’ hotel expenses had been taken and as soon he found out he told his department that this was not desirable.

“Even though I didn’t know about it, it is something that happend on my watch. I should have been able to report this to the Brussels Parliament on Friday but apparently this mail was overlooked”. Mr Smet promised to provide the Brussels Regional Parliament with all the emails relating to the Iranians’ visit.

Mr Smet also expressed regret that the impression has been created that the Irainian regime is welcome here. The now former Secretary of State added that his resignation was his own decision and did not come at the behest of the Flemish socialist party leader. The organisers of the Brussels Urban Summit have said that they will reimburse the Brussels-Capital Region for amount it spend on the Iranian delegation’s hotel expenses.