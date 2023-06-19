Dutch Royals official state visit to Belgium gets under way on Tuesday

In an interview a couple of weeks ago King Willem-Alexander said that he is looking forward to the visit. "It offers an opportunity to further strengthen ties with our neighbours", the Dutch monarch said. To underline the importance of the visit, a sizable delegation numbering 8 Dutch government ministers is coming with the Dutch royal couple to Belgium.

On Tuesday protocol will be observed to the letter with a a solemn wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a reception at the Royal Palace, a visit to Brussels Town Hall and a state banquet at Laken Castle. The Dutch Royals will also visit the Federal Parliament and the Dutch King will meet with the Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal).