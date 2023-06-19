Dutch Royals official state visit to Belgium gets under way on Tuesday
The Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima will travel to Belgium on Tuesday for an official state visit, lasting a total of three days. The Dutch Royals will visit all three of Belgium’s regions. During the visit extensive attention will be given to energy transition issues and to political, cultural and economic themes.
In an interview a couple of weeks ago King Willem-Alexander said that he is looking forward to the visit. "It offers an opportunity to further strengthen ties with our neighbours", the Dutch monarch said. To underline the importance of the visit, a sizable delegation numbering 8 Dutch government ministers is coming with the Dutch royal couple to Belgium.
On Tuesday protocol will be observed to the letter with a a solemn wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a reception at the Royal Palace, a visit to Brussels Town Hall and a state banquet at Laken Castle. The Dutch Royals will also visit the Federal Parliament and the Dutch King will meet with the Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal).
Climate Tech Forum
Issues related to energy transition and combating climate change will be discussed at length not least on Wednesday morning during a visit to the Climate Tech Forum in Brussels. More than 500 companies and institutions from Belgium and the Netherlands are participating in the forum. They with exchange know-how regarding green hydrogen, climate-neutral construction methods, future-oriented agriculture and smart, sustainable transport.
Outside Brussels
The Dutch royal couple will venture outside of Brussels too with visits planned to the Aerospacelab in Mont-Saint-Guibert, the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel in Waterloo (both Walloon Brabant) and Biopark in Charleroi (Hainaut).
On Thursday, the Leuven research center Imec, the Royal Museum of Fine Arts in Antwerp and the city’s Port House in Antwerp will be among the places visited.
It is 17 years since the Dutch Head of State was in Belgium for an official state visit. In June 2006 it was Queen Beatrix that was received by King Albert and Queen Paola.