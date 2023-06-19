Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib in the firing line

The Flemish nationalists’ group leader in the Federal Parliament Peter De Roover told VRT News that “We shouldn’t forget that Pascal Smet didn’t issue the visas. I am not going to get involved in the discussion about whether Pascal Smet exerted a lot or a little pressure, because it was up to Ms Lahbib to says "yes" or "no". Given that her department had initially said that issuing the visas would be a bad idea and yet she then caved in so easily, we are left with the impression that she is not a strong minister."

Mr De Roover added that "First, we had to suffer the humiliation of our fellow countryman Olivier Vandecasteele being held hostage by the Iranian regime for 455 days and then the humiliation of not getting him back until we met all Iran's demands. Then two weeks later we roll out the red carpet for the mayor of Tehran. This was an opportunity to at least say we demand some respect. This makes me question whether Ms Lahbib has the strength of character to function as Foreign Minister.

"They will either have to admit that she made a a error of judgement that equates to a serious political error and like Mr Smet she will have to resign or she can stay on which will mean that what she has done is not perceived as a mistake by the De Croo government.", Mr De Roover said.

The Flemish socialists that are part of the 7-party federal coalition government are also critical of Ms Lahbib. The party says that Ms Lahbib is solely responsible for issuing visas and that no one, whoever they might be should influence her in her decisions on issuing them.