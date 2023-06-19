The first heat wave of 2023 is behind us

On Monday maximum temperatures will reach between 21°C and 22°C in coastal areas and 27°C or 28°C in the Kempen area in Antwerp and Limburg Provinces. Winds will be slight to moderate southwesterly. During the afternoon the wind direction will change to north-northwesterly in coastal areas and later in other areas in the extreme west.

On Monday evening there will be periods of cloud and in the south of the country near to the French border there is a chance of thunderstorms. Towards the end of the evening a front bringing with it thunderstorms will cross the country from the southwest. Some of the storms could be intense with as much as 20mm of rain falling in the space of an hour.

Tuesday morning will be dry with cloud interspersed with clear spells. In the afternoon there will be some showers and storms that will sweep across the country from the French border. Some of the showers could be intense with hail, gusts of high wind and large quantities of rainfall in a very short period. Temperatures will reach 25°C or 26°C in coastal areas and 29°C or 30°C in the east.

There will be rain over a large part of the country on Tuesday evening with heavy showers and/or thunderstorms at some locations. It will be a generally clear night with temperatures falling to between 15°C and 19°C.

Wednesday will be bright in the northwest with cloud covering southeasten areas. It will remain generally dry, although there could be a few showers in the southeast. Maximum temperatures will reach 22°C at the coast and 27°C in central areas.

Thursday will be wet with heavy rain and thunderstorms entering the country from the west. However, in the northwest there will be little if any rain. It will be cooler with temperatures reaching between 18°C and 22°C.

On Friday cloud will be interspersed with sunny spells. There is a chance of a shower, although it will remain generally dry. Temperatures will reach around 25°C in central areas.