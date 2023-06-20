Dutch royals arrive in Brussels by train

After having left the station, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima headed for the Paleizenplein where they were greeted by King Filip and Queen Mathilde.

The state visit is something special as not only do Belgium and The Netherlands work closely together in a number of fields, but also there is also a strong friendship that has grown over the years between King Filip and King Willem-Alexander.This year is the 10th anniversary of both having become head of state of their respective countries.