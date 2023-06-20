Examining Magistrate in Qatargate case steps down due to potential conflict of interest

In a statement released on Monday, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office said that "A number of elements have recently emerged that may call into question the objectivity of the investigation. As a precautionary measure and in order to allow the court to continue its work in complete serenity, it is necessary to ensure that the private and family lives of those involved in the investigation are kept separate from their professional responsibilities. It is for this reason that the Examining Magistrate informed us that he decided this evening to withdraw from the case."

Another Examining Magistrate that was involved with the case before will take over from Mr Caisse.

It was Maxim Töller, the MEP Marc Tarabella's lawyer, that revealed the potential conflict of interest. Mr Töller said he was "relieved" at Mr Caise’s decision to step down.