Five-year-old in critical condition after falling from second floor window

The accident happened on Tuesday evening at a flat on the Nachtegaallaan in Zellik. The boy is reported to have fallen out of an open window in his bedroom. His older brother who was looking after him had left the room briefly to go to the toilet. The Halle-Vilvoorde Judicial Authorities report that “This was an unfortunate accident”.

The emergency services were at the scene quickly and the boy was rushed to hospital in a critical condition. His condition is now described as stable.