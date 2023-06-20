Software glitch leads to multilingual announcements at railway stations across the land

On Tuesday morning passengers at Antwerp Central were more than a little surprised to hear train services to domestic destinations being announced in three languages other than Dutch. Meanwhile, passengers at Namur station heard announcement there in Dutch, English and German as well as in French. With language being something of a sensitive issue in Belgium the ICT department at Infrabel got to work trying to resolve the issue straight away. Infrabel was keen to assure passengers that rail services were in no way impacted by the software glitch.

Infrabel’s Thomas Baeken told journalists that “A software update was carried out yesterday evening. There was a bug in the programme, which means that more trains than usual are being announced in four languages. This is not the case everywhere, but in a large proportion of stations”.