Storm to sweep across the country on Tuesday afternoon

Although the heatwave is now behind us, it will still be oppressively warm today with maximum temperatures of between 25°C and 30°C. The warm temperatures will be accompanied by heavy storms. The storm conditions will continue until well into the night when temperatures will fall to between 14°C and 19°C. More than 20 litres of rain per M² will fall at some locations today with the possibility of as much as 40 or 50 litres per M² in some places. A Code Yellow weather warning has been issued for the period between 2pm on Tuesday and 2am on Wednesday.

Storms and heavy rain have already caused issues with flooding across the border in France. There, Normandy and the Île-de-France region around Paris have been worst hit with flooding, a mini-tornado and power cuts.

Here in Belgium, the Federal Department of the Interior has opened the 1722 hotline through which non-urgent assistance can be requested to deal with storm-related issues.

On Wednesday it will be mainly dry and sunny. Temperatures will reach between 22°C in coastal areas and 27°C in central areas.

KMI warns for further heavy rain and storms on Thursday, although it should remain mainly dry and sunny in the west. Temperatures will reach between 17°C and 24°C.