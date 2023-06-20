Wanted: modified vaccine for autumn coronavirus booster jabs

The federal and regional health minister will meet on Wednesday 28 June to discuss the organisation of an autumn booster vaccine campaign. It is already certain that there will be a vaccination campaign. However, it has still to be decided who will be vaccinated and whether the vaccine will be offered free-of-charge to all that want it. The lack of a vaccine that has been modified to be most effective against the variant of coronavirus that is currently most prevalent is making it difficult to draw up any firm plans for the roll out of a booster jab campaign this autumn.

Furthermore, it is still unclear just who will be able to get a booster jab. Will it be available to all adults or only those over a certain age and those with underlying health issues? The High Council for Health will make a pronouncement on this issue in the coming days.

What is certain is unlike previous coronavirus vaccination campaigns this year’s autumn booster campaign won’t use large vaccination centres in events venues or sports halls.

The virologist Steven Van Gucht told the press agency Belga that while he believes that everyone that wants to will be able to get a booster jab "It is not yet clear whether it will still be free-of-charge.”