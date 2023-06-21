“Pay up or no report” threat was a “communication error”

Not only was it inappropriate, but it was also illegal as the law clearly states that schools are not allowed to withhold reports or diplomas. Recently parents of pupils at the Flemish-Dutch Prinses Julianaschool in Etterbeek were shocked to read in the school’s newsletter "In the case of your school bill not having been paid on time the school can decided to provisionally withhold certificates and/or diplomas”.

The school's Head Oskar Kraut says that this was a communication error. "We first enter into dialogue. We send a bill, a reminder and we call the parents”.

“This should have been in the newsletter and it isn’t the case that we withhold reports and certificates. It was wrong and it is not correct. In no way do we wish to put parents under pressure. I apologize for this”.