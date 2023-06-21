Ghent University loses 50 completed exam papers

The exams papers that were lost were social marketing exams sat by students of the university’s undergraduate course in communication science. In an email sent to the affected students their lecturer wrote “The copies can no longer be found on my desk. The exams had already been marked, but the marks had not yet been recorded".

"The most logical explaination is that an overzealous cleaner took the exam papers believing that they could go with the wastepaper” the unversity’s Stephanie Lenoir told VRT News. Fortunately, a solution has been found and the students are being given the option of using the points they gained from a previous groupwork exercise as their final result for the social marketing course.

"Those that want to try and get a better score that what was given for the groupwork exercise can also resit the exam”, Ms Lenoir said.