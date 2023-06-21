Lukaku scores twice to help Belgium towards a 0-3 victory in Tallinn

Despite the doubts and uncertainty that had arisen after the hasty departure of Thibaut Courtois and Saturday’s draw against Austria, Belgium beat Estonia with relative ease. However, the Estonians are ranked 108th in the FIFA rankings and have never qualified for a European Championships.

The start of the match was quite difficult for the Red Devils. During the first half an hour of the game, they failed to create almost any chances. One exception to this was a quick counter on 17 minutes through which Lukaku could have opened the scoring. However, Mike Trésor's pass was not 100% and this forced Lukaku to strike the ball too softly.

The Belgians were heavily reliant on Romelu Lukaku, who has been in great shape since the arrival of Domenico Tedesco as national team coach. The Inter Milan striker scored twice in three minutes (37th, 40th). The first goal came after an Aster Vranckx cross, the second thanks to an Arthur Theate cross. Belgium finished the half two goals up. to break before the break.