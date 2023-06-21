Speeding e-scooter rider knocks down police officer

The speed limit for e-scooter is 25 km/h. "This scooter was found to be travelling at a speed of 64 km/h and this is much too fast” the Chief Commissioner of the Zuiderkempen Local Police Service told VRT News. Furthermore, the type of e-scooter the man was riding is banned in Europe.

"The driver probably knew this and that is why he fled”, Chief Commissioner Daelemans added.

The police officer fell sustaining injuries to his elbows and knees. He will be unable to work for at least a week. As the e-scooter ride was caught on a speed camera the police have a clear photograph of him and it is hoped that he can be traced quickly. “We would be most grateful if local people would help us with this investigation”.