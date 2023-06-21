State banquet at Laken Castle for visting Dutch royals
The first day of the Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima’s state visit to Belgium ending in style with a state banquet. Just before the banquet got under way the Belgian and the Dutch royal couples posed for an official photograph in the Rotonde at Laken Castle. Thankfully for them this was indoors as outside the rain was pouring down in buckets.
In addition to the two royal couples, more than 100 figures from the worlds of politics, commerce and culture were also at the banquet. They were treated to a meal that included Zeebrugge scrimps and Malines chicken, a type of large chicken that is native to the north of Flemish Brabant and Antwerp Province.
Just before they had coffee King Filip and Queen Mathilde took their guests to the castle’s winter garden, Laken Castle’s largest greenhouse.