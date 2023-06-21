Video: West hardest hit by the storm

In the area around Wervik and Comines between 50 and 80 litres of water per M² fell in just a couple of hours. Fire services in West Flanders received hundreds of calls to deal with flooding.

In Wervik around 20 streets were flooded. In the Esdoorn area of the town some streets were under a metre of water. As the houses there are raised from street level no homes were flooded a fire service spokesman told VRT News.