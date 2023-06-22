Consumers are increasingly buying making purchases smaller Belgian-owned web shops
According to figures from the e-commerce sector federations Becommerce and Safeshops more and more consumers in Belgium are making purchases from small Belgian-owned web shops. Smaller Belgian web shops are increasingly providing stiff competition to the big players.
Ecommerce and Safeshops' figures show that sales from small and very small web shops increased by 63% in 2022. Meanwhile, in 2022 large web shops accounted for 78% of all web shop transactions, down from 84% in 2021.
According to Ecommerce and Safeshops’ “E-commerce Barometer", which maps Belgian e-commerce based on transaction data from web shops, the turnover of Belgian web shops rose to 13.8 billion euro last year. This is an increase of 18% compared with 2021. Meanwhile, the number of Belgian web shops remained virtually the same. In 2021 there were 56,642 and in 2022 there were 57,221 web shops in Belgium.
165 million transactions
Although accounting for just 3% of the total number of web shops, the large and medium-sized players still account for the lion’s share of turnover (78%). In 2022 the large and medium-sized web shops in Belgium had a turnover totaling 10.7 billion euro up from 9.7 billion euro.
Belgian web shops registered more than 165 million transactions last year, up 10% on the previous year. Not surprisingly, Black Friday was the busiest day for the country’s web shops last year with 645,195 sales in one day. Total turnover on Black Friday amounted to 61.4 million euro. Cyber Monday and the first day of the summer sales were also very good days for e-commerce vendors.