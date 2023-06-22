Consumers are increasingly buying making purchases smaller Belgian-owned web shops

Ecommerce and Safeshops' figures show that sales from small and very small web shops increased by 63% in 2022. Meanwhile, in 2022 large web shops accounted for 78% of all web shop transactions, down from 84% in 2021.

According to Ecommerce and Safeshops’ “E-commerce Barometer", which maps Belgian e-commerce based on transaction data from web shops, the turnover of Belgian web shops rose to 13.8 billion euro last year. This is an increase of 18% compared with 2021. Meanwhile, the number of Belgian web shops remained virtually the same. In 2021 there were 56,642 and in 2022 there were 57,221 web shops in Belgium.