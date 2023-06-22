Are telecom operators passing on the cost of fiber optic network rollout? 

“For historical reasons, we live in a very complex country with 2 very strong networks that coexist,” Professor Evens said. In the past you only had a (state-owned) RTT network. This later became Belgacom and is now Proximus. In the 1990s, Telenet launched in from Flanders, with a completely new network. Another network was also added in Wallonia”.

“I always make this comparison. There is currently one Ghent-Brussels railway line. Then a competitor enters the market and lays a completely new track next to it. This is the mistake that is being made with the fiber optic rollout. The old cables are being replaced by fiber optic cables, but Proximus and Telenet are each building their own network. Why don't they work together? Construction of the networks is very expensive and is passed on to consumers."