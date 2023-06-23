A sunny and hot weekend with temperatures as high as 30°C

Friday’s weather will be variable with bright periods being interspersed with cloud. There is a possibility of showers. However, these will be short and localised. Temperatures will reach 20°C at the coast and 25°C in central areas. On Friday night temperatures will fall to between 10°C and 15°C.

Saturday will be sunny in inland areas, but there could be cloud in some areas during the afternoon. Maximum tempertures will reach 22°C in coastal areas and in the Ardennes and between 26°C and 27°C in central areas.

Sunday will be sunny and warm with tempeatures reaching between 25°C and 30°C. Winds will be slight to moderate. On Sunday night a front could bring rain particularly in northern areas.

There could be more rain on Monday morning, mainly in the northeast of the country. Later in the day it will be cloudy and generally dry. Winds will be moderate in all areas except for the coast where they could be quite strong. It will be less warm with maximum temperatures of between 19°C and 23°C.