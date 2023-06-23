Distruption to bus services in and around Mechelen, Zavemtem and Vilvoorde due to strike action

The drivers work at the sub-contractor’s depot at Tisselt, near Willebroek in Antwerp Province. Jo Van der Herten of the Christian trade union ACV told VRT News that the drivers have had enough of having to drive old vehicles that are poorly maintained.

"There are for example issues with the airconditioning that makes things very difficult during the current period of hot weather. But this is also about the condition of the vehicles in general that makes it difficult for the drivers to be able to do a decent job. There is wear and insufficient maintenance of the vehicle’s engines. No action is taken when engine problems are reported because there is not enough staff in the garage”.

The strike is causing distruption and cancalations on a total of 9 bus routes that serve Boom, Willebroek, Mechelen (Antwerp Province) and Elewijt, Bonheiden, Zaventem, Vilvoorde and Londerzeel in Flemish Brabant. Bus routes 261,284,285,286,287,288,289,681,683 are affected.

Mr Van der Herten told VRT News that "I presume that busses that are driven by drivers that work for De Lijn will be running on these routes and the routes have not been entirely contracted out so there will be some busses, but the service will be reduced as the subcontractors’ busses aren’t running”.

It is unclear how long the strike will last. Last week drivers downed tools at another of the subcontractor’s depots at Edegem, south of Antwerp.