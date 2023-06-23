Extra checks on motorists during “Weekend Without Alcohol and Drugs behind the wheel”

The idea behind the Weekend Without Alcohol and Drugs Behind the Wheel” is more to create awareness that drinking alcohol and/or taking drugs and driving don’t mix than it is to fine people. This is why it is always announced in advance. However, those motorists caught drinking and driving and those that have found to have drugs will be punished accordingly.

An Berger of the Federal Police Service told VRT News. That during the previous “Weekend Without Alcohol and Drugs Behind the Wheel” in mid-January 1.62% of the 48,000 motorists tested were over the legal alcohol limit. In June 2022 this was 2.15%. Despite these very low figures extra preventive measures and checks remain essential.

"Figures from Vias (road safety institute) show that every year 4,000 accidents resulting in injury are caused by drinking and driving and this really is too many”, Ms Berger said.