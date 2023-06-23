Father of two children that died in house fire remanded in custody for a further month

The fire at a terrace house in Sint-Amands claimed the lives of 4-and-a-half-year-old Kyara and 8-year-old Kyano. There mother is still in a critical condition in hospital where she is being kept in an artificial coma.

Although it is still unclear as to how exactly the fire started, the children’s father soon became a person of interest to the police. It had taken until some time after the fire before the police had been unable to contact him. Furthermore, it transpired that he had been in the vicinity of the house around the time that the fire had started. He is also reported to have threatened to set the house on fire not long before the fire broke out.

Several days ago, the Examining Magistrate that is leading the investigation into the fire decided to arrest the man on suspicion of deliberately having set fire to an inhabited building resulting in death. The man denies any involvement. At Friday morning’s remand hearing it was decided that he should remain in custody for another month. During this time, he will be questioned further.