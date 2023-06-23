Former international footballer Stéphane Demol dies aged 57

Stéphane Demol joined Anderlecht’s youth team aged 14 and made his first team debut for the club in 1984. After three league titles (1985, 1986, 1987) and a Belgian Cup Final win with RSC Anderlecht he left Belgium for the Italian club Bologna in 1988.

A year later, he signed for FC Porto. While with Porto Stéphane Demol won the Portuguese championship in 1990. After a spell with Toulouse he returned to Belgium in 1991 and spent two seasons with Standard de Liège. While with Standard he lifted the Belgian Cup for the second time in his career in 1993.

After a season with Cercle Brugge, Stéphane Demol spent another period playing abroad before concluding his playing career in the low echelons of Belgian football with Halle.

He gained a total of 38 international caps and played at 2 World Cups (1986 and 1990). He scored 1 goal for Belgium, in the round of 16 at the 1986 World Cup against the USSR. Then Belgium made it to the semi-finals eventually finishing 4th, the Red Devils' second-best ever World Cup performance.