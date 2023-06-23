Toumani Camara becomes second Belgian ever on NBA draft

If Toumani Camara signs a contract with Phoenix Suns, he will become only the second Belgian to play in the NBA. The first was Didier Mbenga. Now 42, Mbenga was crowned NBA champion twice with the Lakers, but was himself not selected via the draft.

The draft is a method used in North American sports to distribute new players among teams in a balanced manner. In 2005 Axel Hervelle become the first Belgian to appear on the draft, but the Liège basketball player was not signed by an NBA club. Now 18 years later Toumani Camara is the second Belgian to appear on the NBA draft.

After four years on the American university circuit, two years at the University of Georgia and two years at the University of Dayton, the Belgian decided to enter the draft. This in an attempt to get into the NBA and start his professional basketball career.

American basketball buffs describe Camara as "a useful player who can be used in any position". The expectation was that he would be drafted, but as one of the very last players on the draft list.