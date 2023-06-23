West Flemish pensioner scoops 3.5-million-euro Lotto jackpot
A pensioner from West Flanders has won 3.5 million euro on the Lotto. The man bought his winning ticket at a newspaper shop in the coastal municipality of De Haan, during a short break at the seaside. As the man wishes to remain anonymous, the manager of the newsagent was handed a symbolic cheque that she has now put on display in her shop.
The Europress newsagents in De Haan received a visit from the Belgian Lottery on Friday morning.
The Lotto Jackpot was won by a customer who bought the winning lottery ticket from at the shop while they were on a short holiday at the seaside. The lucky winner wishes to remain anonymous.
Give some away and invest the rest
The Belgian National Lottery’s Liliane Goor told VRT News that "I can say that it is a recently retired man from West Flanders. He only came forward several weeks after his winning numbers were drawn". Ms Goor added that the winner had told her that he intends to split his winnings between his children and invest some of the cash.
The man had already been lucky in the past, once having won 2,500 euro on EuroMillions. It was then that he decided to play Lotto for 2.5 euro per week, the minimum amount for two draws.
Lilliane Goor told the VRT that "This year, 25 jackpot winners have already won prizes, 18 of these have become millionaires”.