West Flemish pensioner scoops 3.5-million-euro Lotto jackpot

The Belgian National Lottery’s Liliane Goor told VRT News that "I can say that it is a recently retired man from West Flanders. He only came forward several weeks after his winning numbers were drawn". Ms Goor added that the winner had told her that he intends to split his winnings between his children and invest some of the cash.

The man had already been lucky in the past, once having won 2,500 euro on EuroMillions. It was then that he decided to play Lotto for 2.5 euro per week, the minimum amount for two draws.

Lilliane Goor told the VRT that "This year, 25 jackpot winners have already won prizes, 18 of these have become millionaires”.