Antwerp and Ostend join forces to celebrate the work of James Ensor

From December 2023 to August 2024 Ostend will host a plethora of events related to Ensor’s life and work. The festive year will be kicked off at Mu.Zee, with the "Rose, Rose, Rose" exhibition featuring the artist’s still life creations. From traditionally decorative pieces, Ensor progressed to increasingly challenging work.

In addition to this, you will be able to discover Ostend as a setting in Ensor's work in the Venetian Galleries. The Ensor House will show some of the artist’s Ensor's self-portraits and the theme of humor and satire within his oeuvre will feature in two consecutive exhibitions. Children can learn about Ensor in a fun and accessible way at Fort Napoleon.

In addition to exhibitions, Ostend is also planning a festival, featuring music, walks, theater, film, a writing project and a schools' programme.