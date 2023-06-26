Hundreds of reports of retailers still not offering electronic payment facilities

Since the start of this year, checks on the provision electronic payment facilities have become part of the wider range of checks carried out on businesses by the Economic Inspectorate.

So far this year, the Inspectorate has found 103 breaches of the rules on the provision of electronic payment facilities among the 2,105 business that have been inspected. Traders found to be flouting the rules frisk a fine of between 26 euro and 10,000 euro.