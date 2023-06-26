Lotte Kopecy and Remco Evenepoel victorious at Belgian Cycling Championship

Sunday’s win at Izegem was Lotte Kopecky’s third Belgian championship title. Her previous titels were in 2020 and 2021. She was in complete control of the race and in the bunch sprint nobody could hold a candle to her. Second in the women’s race was Marthe Goosens. Bronze went to Kelly Druyts.

Lotte Kopecky had already secured the title in the time trial at the Belgian road cycling championships last Thursday. This is the fifth time she has become national time trial champion.