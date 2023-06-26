Lotte Kopecy and Remco Evenepoel victorious at Belgian Cycling Championship
Remco Evenepoel took the men’s Belgian road race championship title at Izegem (West Flanders) on Sunday. Meanwhile, Lotte Kopecky won the women's race. Just last week, Lotte Kopecky also won the national time trial title. 2023 is proving to be a great year for the 27-year-old.
Remco Evenepoel won the title in Izegem in what was a thrilling duel with Alec Segaert. The race was only decided in the final meters. Jasper Stuyven came in third just a few seconds behind Evenepoel and Segaert.
Sunday’s win at Izegem was Lotte Kopecky’s third Belgian championship title. Her previous titels were in 2020 and 2021. She was in complete control of the race and in the bunch sprint nobody could hold a candle to her. Second in the women’s race was Marthe Goosens. Bronze went to Kelly Druyts.
Lotte Kopecky had already secured the title in the time trial at the Belgian road cycling championships last Thursday. This is the fifth time she has become national time trial champion.