Major roadworks in the capital’s road tunnels during the summer vacation

The ongoing work to strengthen the Baljuw and Vleurgat Tunnels on the Louizalaan in Brussels means that the southbound tunnels will remain closed until 20 July. Then work will commence on the tunnels that carry northbound traffic towards the centre of the city.

The northbound Vleurgat and Baljuw tunnels will be completely closed from 21 July until the end of August.After that work in the tunnels will be carried out during the night, although traffic will be restricted to one lane at other times.

Elsewhere, the Tervuren and Woluwe tunnels will be closed to traffic from 1 July to 27 August. First asbestos will be removed from the tunnels and afterwards repairs will be carried out on the concrete in the roofs of the two tunnels.