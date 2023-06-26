Major roadworks in the capital’s road tunnels during the summer vacation
Maintenance work in Brussels’ road tunnels means that several of them will be closed or partially closed during the summer. In order to keep disruption to traffic to a minimum the Brussels regional transport agency Brussel Mobiliteit says that in 6 of tunnels the roadworks will only be carried out during the night.
The ongoing work to strengthen the Baljuw and Vleurgat Tunnels on the Louizalaan in Brussels means that the southbound tunnels will remain closed until 20 July. Then work will commence on the tunnels that carry northbound traffic towards the centre of the city.
The northbound Vleurgat and Baljuw tunnels will be completely closed from 21 July until the end of August.After that work in the tunnels will be carried out during the night, although traffic will be restricted to one lane at other times.
Elsewhere, the Tervuren and Woluwe tunnels will be closed to traffic from 1 July to 27 August. First asbestos will be removed from the tunnels and afterwards repairs will be carried out on the concrete in the roofs of the two tunnels.
Night-time closures
Several tunnels will be closed during the night to allow for anti-corrosion work to be carried out on the concrete in the ceilings of the tunnels. The work in the Troon Tunnel on the Brussels Inner Ring Road will continue until the end of October.
Also on the Inner Ring Road, the Madou Tunnel will remain closed every night until the end of September, while the Rogier Tunnel will be closed every night until the end of the year. From September two other tunnels on the Inner Ring Road, the Naamse Poort and the Kruidtuin Tunnel, will also be closed for maintenance during the night this work will continue until early next year.
The Reyers – Centre Tunnel between the end of the E40 motorway in Schaarbeek and Brussels European District will remain closed at night from the beginning of July until the end of September.