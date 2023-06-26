Suspect detained in connection with suspicious death on Brussels housing estate

The man’s body was found at around 5:30am last Wednesday. The dead man was soon identified, and an investigation was launched to try and trace his killer.

In a statement released on Monday morning, the Brussels Judicial Authorities said that a suspect has now been arrested. The Judicial Authorities’ spokesman Martin François told journalists that “We can confirm that a 24-year-old is suspected of manslaughter. The Examining Magistrate has placed him under arrest”.