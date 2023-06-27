Australian police find the car of a Belgian woman that has been missing for two weeks

Tasmanian police carried out a search of the area around the waterfall using a drone. However, as yet, no trace has been found of the missing Belgian. An appeal has been launched on social media to try and find anyone that had visited the waterfall during the past week.

Celine Cremer’s sister wrote on the social media platform Facebook that "We don’t know where my sister is, we have had no contact with her since 16 June. Please contact me immediately if you have any information about my sister”.

The latest information that her sister had about Celine Cremer’s plans was that she was on a road trip through Tasmania and planned to take a ferry to the Australian mainland on 21 June. The police say that the last time Celine Cremer was seen was in Hobart on the west coast of Tasmania. The last time her smartphone was used was on 20 June.