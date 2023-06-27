Belgians travelling almost as much as before the pandemic

We made no fewer than 5.76 million domestic (26.5% of the total) and 16.01 million foreign trips last year.

France remains the most popular foreign destination with just under 5 million trips. This is 31.1% of all foreign travel. Spain is second with 1.93 million trips (12.1%), while The Netherlands is third with 1.71 million trips (10.7%).Italy (1.2 million trips) and Germany (968,000 trips) complete the top five.

The most popular non-European destinations are Morocco (371,000) and Turkey (366,000) in 9th and 10th place respectively.