Belgians travelling almost as much as before the pandemic
Belgians are travelling almost as much as prior to the coronavirus and are spending an average of 1,150 euro on travel. According to figures from the federal bureau of statistic Statbel Belgians traveled almost as much in 2022 as they did in 2019. Belgians made a total of 21.8 trips in 2022. This is only just shy of the 21.7 trips we made in 2019. There were a total of 151.2 million overnight stays, of which 131.05 million were spent abroad.
We made no fewer than 5.76 million domestic (26.5% of the total) and 16.01 million foreign trips last year.
France remains the most popular foreign destination with just under 5 million trips. This is 31.1% of all foreign travel. Spain is second with 1.93 million trips (12.1%), while The Netherlands is third with 1.71 million trips (10.7%).Italy (1.2 million trips) and Germany (968,000 trips) complete the top five.
The most popular non-European destinations are Morocco (371,000) and Turkey (366,000) in 9th and 10th place respectively.
How do we travel?
The car is the most popular mode of transport, with a 60% share. That is slightly more than was the case in 2019. However, it is still 10% down on 2020 and 2021. Air travel as second with 28% of trips being made by plane.