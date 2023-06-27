Driving licence forms a barrier to recruitment of new police officers and fire fighters

Those wishing to embark on a career with the police or the fire service must fulfill certain criteria before they can even start their training. One such criteria is that the applicant be in possession of a driving licence that enables them to drive a car.

The Chairman of the Flemish Fire Service Association Hans Clarysse told VRT News that “This forms a barrier, because many would-be recruits haven’t taken their driving test straight after finishing secondary school. New fire fighters have to take selection tests. It would help if they were given time to take their driving test either while they were doing or just after they had done the selection tests”.

No one can deny that a driving licence is essential to be able to work in the fire service. “Not only to be able to get to work if you are called up, but also in case the driver of a small vehicle is absent or something happens to them during a call-out”.

There must also always be someone among a team of fire fighters that has a Type C driving licence that enables them to drive the fire engine. The Type C licence can obtained once a fire fighter is already working in the service and lessons and the cost of sitting the test are paid for by the fire service.