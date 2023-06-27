Eastbound E313 blocked at Wommelgem after lorry sheds its load of glass
There is serious disruption to traffic on the E313 motorway east of Antwerp after a lorry carrying glass shed its load across the eastbound carriageway. The door of the lorry’s trailer had come open during the journey and glass spilled out onto the road. The emergency services have closed the entire eastbound carriageway between Wommelgem and Ranst (Antwerp Province).
At around noon on Tuesday teams of emergency service workers were working flat out to clear the glass from the road surface. Disruption to traffic is expected to persist until well into the afternoon.
The closure of the eastbound E313 is cousing tailbacks as far as the E19, A12 and E17. Motorists are advised to avoid the area around Antwerp is they possibly can.
Long distance traffic is advised to travel via Brussels.