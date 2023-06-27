King Albert (89) hospitalised

King Albert and Queen Paola are currently residing at their official residence, Belvédère Castle on the Royal Estate in the Brussels district of Laken. It was from there that the former monarch was taken to hospital to be treated for dehydration.

The Royal Palace reports that King Albert is undergoing tests and that he is conscious. It is still unclear how long he will have to remain in hospital. The Royal Palace says that this will depend on the results of the tests. Queen Paola has remained at Belvédère Castle.

King Albert was Belgium’s Head of State from 9 August 1993 until 21 July 2013 when he abdicated to allow his son, King Filip to take over as monarch.