More and more Belgians are shopping across the border in France

There was already a difference between the prices charged by French and Belgian supermarkets. Many Belgians from areas close to the border have been shopping in France for many years. Inflation and energy prices have served to increase the number of us that are prepared to do at least some of our shopping across the border. Comeos fears that in the coming months even more Belgians will border-hop in search of cheaper groceries.

"The French government has made agreements with food producers to reduce their prices so that from July customers will be paying less for them at the supermarket. Here this is not the case and in this country the government is planning to increase VAT on food from 6% to 9%. Needless to say this will fuel a big increase in cross-border shopping”, Dominique Michel said.

Mr Michel is referring to the ongoing talks on fiscal reform. One of the proposals that are on the table is for one 9% VAT rate rather that the current situation whereby basic products such as milk and bread are taxed at 6% VAT while other food and drink products have 12% VAT levied on them. Also in the proposals is the scrapping of VAT on fruit and vegetable. Dominique Michel says that this will make little or no difference. "No one drives to France to go and buy lettuce and bread. If the price in Belgium falls a bit, you will hardly notice the difference. The big price differences are with meat, fish, drinks, chocolate, biscuits,…These will all become more expensive here”.

Mr Michel also points to a new regional litter tax that retailers will also have to pay. This will cost them 180 million euro/annum and ultimately it will be the customer that picks up the bill.