100 residents evacuated as fire engulfs Brussels tower block

The whole building was evacuated. "A total of 100 residents were evacuated. Thankfully there were only 4 people that had to be taken to hospital with minor injuries. It was an impressive fire that reminded us of the tower block fire in London (Grenfell Tower), but fortunately there were far fewer casualties here”, Mr Derieuw told VRT News. The residents were taken to a reception facility provided by the municipality.

One resident told VRT News that "I saw the smoke and straight away I went to look in the corridor. There was even more smoke there, so I shut my door. I put a wet towel over my mouth and lay down on my balcony. They came and knocked at the door and the fire fighters got me down the stair. You shouldn’t lose your cool”.

What caused the fire is still unclear. Around 40 flats in the block were rendered uninhabitable by the blaze.