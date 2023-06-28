160,000 passengers expected at Flemish regional airports this summer

In a statement released on Tuesday the two airports said that their predictions for passenger numbers are in line with those of last summer.

Ostend-Bruges Airport expects to welcome 90,000 passengers in July and August. Meanwhile, Antwerp Airport is expecting 70,000 passengers.

At the end of last year, the Flemish government decided to keep the regional airports open with until at least 2040. The airports depend on public money, some 200 million euro a year.

The Flemish government stresses "the economic importance" of the airports and is keen to ensure "the sustainable development of the airports in the future".