460 cameras and 22 radar units ensure safer shipping at the Port of Antwerp

Although the primary purpose of the cameras is not to fight crime at the port, they can help with that too, Mr Verstraelen told VRT News.

"We have already carried out an exercise to see if anything can be deduced from old data. For example, there are so-called anomalous vessel movements. When a ship is sailing from A to B and suddenly stops somewhere. This is something that requires attention. We can then look at that. We also consult with our partners that are involved with security at the port about how we can make that data available to them."

The Antwerp port area covers more than 120 square kilometres. That's more than half the entire territory of the city of Antwerp. Some 300,000 shipping movements take place in the port every year.