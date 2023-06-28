Fire fighters rescue paddling cows that got stuck in a West Flemish river

A passerby had seen the herd in the river on Wednesday morning. This stretch of the River IJzer is near the field that they graze on the Sint-Jacobsstraat in the village of Sint-Jacobs-Kapelle, just outside Diksmuide.

The fence of the meadow next to the river was broken and the cows took the chance to go for a paddle. When the Fire Service arrived, the animals were up to their bellies in the water.