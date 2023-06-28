GPs and pharmacists to administer COVID-19 booster jabs from mid-September
From mid-September the autumn coronavirus booster vaccination campaign will get underway. Unlike previous during campaigns the 2023 autumn booster vaccines will not be administered at large vaccination centres. Instead, those that wish to get a booster jab will be able to get vaccinated at the GP’s surgery or at their local pharmacy. People from high-risk groups (the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions) are strongly advised to get a booster jab. Others can arrange to get a booster vaccine if they so wish.
The High Council for Health has advised that there should be an autumn vaccination campaign against coronavirus. It is now up to the various regional and language community minsters that are responsible for preventative health care to decide how the campaign will run in their respective areas.
Those in high-risk groups are “strongly advised” to get a booster jab. There are around 2 million people with a “high-risk” of serious ill-effects from COVID-19 in Belgium. But who are they?
· Everyone aged 65 and above and everyone in long-term care.
· People with a chronic condition such as diabetes
· Those with weakened immune systems
· Pregnant women
· Those that work in the (health)care sector.
Everyone else will be free to get a booster jab if they want one.
There will be no vaccination centres opened this time around and no invitations will be sent out either. The vaccinations will be administered by GP, other doctors, home nurses, pharmacists, occupational physicians and the coordinating doctors at care homes.
Mid-September to early November
It is expected that the vaccination campaign will run from mid-September to the beginning of November. Care home residents and those in the most vulnerable groups will be vaccinated first.
In a press statement released on Wednesday morning the Flemish Health Minister Hilde Crevits said that as soon as a vaccine that has modified to be most effective against the coronavirus variant that is now most prevalent has been launched, it will be used in the vaccination campaign.
Those that wish to will be able to get their coronavirus booster jab at the same time as they go and get their annual flu vaccine. The flu vaccine is likely to be available from mid-October.