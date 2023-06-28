GPs and pharmacists to administer COVID-19 booster jabs from mid-September

The High Council for Health has advised that there should be an autumn vaccination campaign against coronavirus. It is now up to the various regional and language community minsters that are responsible for preventative health care to decide how the campaign will run in their respective areas.

Those in high-risk groups are “strongly advised” to get a booster jab. There are around 2 million people with a “high-risk” of serious ill-effects from COVID-19 in Belgium. But who are they?