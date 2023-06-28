Metro stations' roller shutters to be replaced after series of incidents

The incidents took place at the Rogier, Hallepoort, Naamsepoort and Sint-Gillis Voorplein metro stations. It appears that people seeking shelter inside the stations used a trick to force open the shutters and crawl between the slats.

The Brussels public transport company MIVB’s spokesman Guy Sablon told Bruzz that "The new roller shutters are of a different type that cannot be forced," Ten roller shutters will be replaced during the coming year. "Brussel Mobiliteit has drawn up a multi-year plan for the replacement of the shutter and has also allocated personnel and financial resources", Ms Paemen said.

Brussel Mobiliteit is currently looking at whether the renovation plan should be extended to cover more stations. However, the Brussels regional government will first have to give the green light for this. "In order to speed up the process, additional financial resources and above all extra personnel will be needed," said Inge Paemen said.