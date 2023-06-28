Thousands of Muslims flock to Brussels Expo to celebrate the Feast of Sacrifice

This year Palace 12 at Brussels Expo has been turned into a mosque during the Feast of Sacrifice. Thousands of people can pray inside the temporary mosque at the same time. Nevertheless, such was the number of people wishing to visit the mosque on Wednesday morning that many were forced to queue up outside.

The City of Brussels joined forces with several of the city’s mosques to convert the Palace 12 concert hall into a place of worship for the duration of the Feast of Sacrifice. Due to the large number of people wishing to visit the mosque some were unable to get inside to participate in morning prayers.

Zakaria Andi was one of the 10,000 people that were able to get inside. He told VRT News that “We would normally also slaughter a sheep ourselves, but that has been banned in Brussels so we will buy the meat at he abattoir. After prayers we will go and visit family and we will have breakfast together and we will eat the lamb”.