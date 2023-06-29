Up to 9,999 euro in cash, 800 cigarettes and 110 litres of beer: what can I bring back with me from a trip abroad?
Anyone that goes on a trip abroad and returns with souvenirs should check what has to be declared at customs and what does not. You have to pay taxes or excise duties on some goods. But what are the exemptions? And are the rules different for travel inside or outside the European Union?
When we go on holiday, we sometimes buy souvenirs for our family and friends. There are strict rules governing what we can bring when returning.
Before return to Belgium, you should make sure you do not have to declare anything to customs. That way you avoid addition taxes or in the worst case, hefty fines.
What can I bring back from an EU country?
If you return from an EU country, you are exempt from making a customs declaration for goods intended for your own personal use. Goods you intend to resell must be declared.
It is sometimes difficult to find out exactly what "personal own use" means. Therefore, the EU takes into account a number of elements such as whether you have a business or work for a business, how the items are packed and how you are transporting them. The EU has also set guide values for tha amount of tobacco products you can bring in. Click here to find out what you can bring back with you. The rules apply to air, sea and land transport.
What are the Member States of the European Union?
Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Finland, France, Croatia, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Czech Republic and Sweden. There are territories within the EU with special tax status. Those areas are subject to the same restrictions granted to travelers returning from non-EU countries. These include the Canary Islands (Gran Canaria, Tenerife, etc.), DOM countries (French Guiana, Reunion, Guadeloupe and Martinique), the Aland Islands and Mount Athos.
2. What am I allowed to bring back from a non-EU country?
You are allowed limited quantities of goods that form part of your personal luggage. For example, there is a maximum of one litre of spirits that you can bring back. Valuables such as jewelry or laptops are subject to a maximum total value.
For the latter, a distinction is made between how you re-enter home country: by air, land or sea. In the case of alcohol and tobacco, customs make no distinction here. More details can be found here.
Important: for valuable goods that were purchased in Belgium or another EU country, you must be able to provide proof of purchase to avoid fines.
If you travel to a non-EU country with valuable items, you should first check with customs. This way, you can re-import those goods with an exemption when you return. If you return from a non-EU member state, there is always a chance that you will be checked by customs. If you need to declare goods you should go through the red lane. If you have nothing to declare, you can leave the airport through the green lane.
For a transfer flight via an airport within the European Union, you should only declare the goods you have in your hand luggage. You do not have to declare goods in your hold baggage if they are simply transferred. You will declare these goods at customs on your arrival in Belgium.
3. How much cash can you cross the border with?
If you enter or leave the European Union with 10,000 euro or more in cash, you have to declare it at customs. This is not required when travelling between two EU member states. However, if during a check customs find a large sum of cash on your person and this is more than EUR 10,000, they will ask you to fill in a declaration form.