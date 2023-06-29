Up to 9,999 euro in cash, 800 cigarettes and 110 litres of beer: what can I bring back with me from a trip abroad?

You are allowed limited quantities of goods that form part of your personal luggage. For example, there is a maximum of one litre of spirits that you can bring back. Valuables such as jewelry or laptops are subject to a maximum total value.

For the latter, a distinction is made between how you re-enter home country: by air, land or sea. In the case of alcohol and tobacco, customs make no distinction here. More details can be found here.

Important: for valuable goods that were purchased in Belgium or another EU country, you must be able to provide proof of purchase to avoid fines.

If you travel to a non-EU country with valuable items, you should first check with customs. This way, you can re-import those goods with an exemption when you return. If you return from a non-EU member state, there is always a chance that you will be checked by customs. If you need to declare goods you should go through the red lane. If you have nothing to declare, you can leave the airport through the green lane.

For a transfer flight via an airport within the European Union, you should only declare the goods you have in your hand luggage. You do not have to declare goods in your hold baggage if they are simply transferred. You will declare these goods at customs on your arrival in Belgium.